Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As Toys ‘R’ Us stores close, independent Regina toy store gains traction

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted February 1, 2026 8:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'As Toys ‘R’ Us Closes, one independent toy store is gaining traction'
As Toys ‘R’ Us Closes, one independent toy store is gaining traction
WATCH: The locally owned business is taking this as a opportunity to stock their shelves and welcome new customers as they seem to be levelling up.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With Toys ‘R’ Us stores closing across Saskatchewan, the fun seems to be ramping up for one locally owned toy store.

Since opening their doors in 2009 in Regina, family-owned Zippity Zoom Toys has been competing with big-box stores. But, now that playtime has come to an end for Toys ‘R’ Us stores, they’ve seen a surge in business.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m gonna have to change the way I order stuff so that I don’t have empty shelves,” Zippity Zoom owner Tracy Bosche said. Her passion for toys has kept her dedicated to growing her business and now that more customers are finding their way into her store on Albert Street, she’s looking forward to meeting new people.

Trending Now

“In a city this small, you think everybody already knew you, but they hadn’t found you yet,” she said.

Bosche said she believes customer service is what is bringing consumers to her shop; she’s prioritized a one-of-a-kind experience for her customers.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices