As Toys ‘R’ Us stores close, independent Regina toy store gains traction

Send this page to someone via email

With Toys ‘R’ Us stores closing across Saskatchewan, the fun seems to be ramping up for one locally owned toy store.

Since opening their doors in 2009 in Regina, family-owned Zippity Zoom Toys has been competing with big-box stores. But, now that playtime has come to an end for Toys ‘R’ Us stores, they’ve seen a surge in business.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I’m gonna have to change the way I order stuff so that I don’t have empty shelves,” Zippity Zoom owner Tracy Bosche said. Her passion for toys has kept her dedicated to growing her business and now that more customers are finding their way into her store on Albert Street, she’s looking forward to meeting new people.

“In a city this small, you think everybody already knew you, but they hadn’t found you yet,” she said.

Bosche said she believes customer service is what is bringing consumers to her shop; she’s prioritized a one-of-a-kind experience for her customers.