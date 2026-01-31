Calgary widow turns grief into community ahead of Valentine’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Six weeks before her wedding, Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud’s life changed forever.

Her fiancé, Ian, was killed in a sudden workplace accident, on July 17th, 2025 at the age of 31.

“I got a call, and it was the worst call of my life — horrifying, absolutely horrifying,” Hannah said. “You know, you never think that this could ever happen to you.”

Hannah and Ian had been together for nearly seven years and had shared much of their lives online, documenting their relationship through years of photos and social media videos.

“I feel so lucky I have all those videos,” she said. “No matter how difficult those memories are, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to be with him.”

Instead of cancelling everything after Ian’s death, Hannah chose to still gather friends and family for a wedding weekend, wearing her wedding dress and honouring the love they had built together.

Alongside her was wedding planner and friend Nellie Horvat, who says the shift from celebration to loss was devastating.

“One day we’re talking about cake, and then the next day I get a phone call that this happened, this tragedy happened,” said Nellie Horvat of Chamred Events. “I think my heart stopped.”

As Hannah continues to navigate life without Ian, she said one of the most important things for her healing has been what she calls “grieving out loud.”

“Although it’s one of the most shared experiences, it’s also so personal and it’s so confusing and all-encompassing and can feel so incredibly debilitating,” she said. “Learning to trust yourself, but also those around you is so vital.”

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Hannah knew she didn’t want to be alone, and wondered if other widows felt the same way. She shared the idea online, inviting women and widows to come together rather than face the day in isolation.

“I really just put out a video saying when are we doing this, and that this is happening, and the response has been incredible,” she said. “Both online and offline, people have absolutely showed up.”

The response poured in from across Canada and the United States, prompting Hannah and Nellie to co-organize a free Valentine’s Day gathering for women and widows.

“I know that being vulnerable online is so difficult for so many people. And so I’m not suggesting that anybody does that, but I am suggesting that people really try and communicate what they’re feeling with those around them so that they can get better support.”

“It makes me really proud of Hannah,” Nellie Horvat said. “The fact that she was able to pull herself up and use her voice for something so beautiful. Not just anybody could do that.”

For Hannah, the event isn’t about replacing what she lost, but about creating a safe space for others living with grief.

“I hope that they feel safe and accepted and held, whether they’re grieving or not,” she said. “I hope this space is a space for them to be them, to show up as they are.”

The Women and Widows’ Valentine’s Day event will happen in Calgary on Feb. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. To register, head to Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud’s Instagram page @thatgrlhannah.