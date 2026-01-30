Menu

Education

Peel school board supervision a ‘smokescreen’ for underfunding, chair says

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 5:00 pm
1 min read
Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra, left, speaks at an announcement at a school in Ottawa, with the directors of education of regional school boards, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra, left, speaks at an announcement at a school in Ottawa, with the directors of education of regional school boards, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The chair of a school board recently taken over by Ontario’s minister of education is defending the management and finances of the board, saying the supervision is a “smokescreen” to distract from provincial underfunding.

Education Minister Paul Calandra announced Wednesday that he was putting Peel District School Board under supervision due to a plan to lay off 60 teachers and repeated budget deficits.

Peel is the seventh board placed under provincial supervision since Calandra became minister last year, and he has also given the York Catholic District School Board two weeks to make a case for avoiding the same fate.

Peel board chair David Green says the deficits had always been covered in the past by dipping into the board’s reserves, and part of the reason for deficits is that the board has been spending more on special education than it receives for that from the province.

Green also clarifies that the loss of teachers from dozens of classrooms aren’t “layoffs” of full-time teachers, rather to save money, resource teachers are being moved into classrooms being covered by long-term occasional teachers, whose contracts are being cut short.

Calandra has said that disrupting all of those classrooms mid-year for about 1,400 students was not acceptable.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

