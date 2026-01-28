Ford government puts Ontario’s 2nd-largest school board under direct supervision

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government is moving to put more school boards under its direct control, looking to sideline trustees at institutions in both York and Peel regions.

Education Minister Paul Calandra announced Wednesday he was immediately taking over the Peel District School Board (PDSB), pointing to deficits and a plan to layoff teachers.

He said he was putting York Catholic District School Board — which was flagged last year internally as a problem — on notice, with two weeks to argue against a supervisor being sent there, too.

“I’m taking immediate action to put an end to mismanagement and disruption at two school boards that are directly and negatively impacting both students and teachers,” Calandra said in a statement.

“The action I am taking at the PDSB will put an immediate halt to a disruptive mid-year upheaval in staffing that would have created uncertainty for parents, students and teachers alike.”

Story continues below advertisement

Calandra said PDSB had planned to lay off 60 teachers and had run deficits for five consecutive years. He said the board had two weeks to address those concerns, or supervision would continue long-term.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

PDSB was placed under supervision by former education minister Stephen Lecce after complaints about governance over anti-Black racism and broader discrimination within the board.

It was under supervision from 2020 to 2023, where the supervisor was paid just over $700,000 total.

1:16 Calandra says he could remove all Ontario English public school trustees ‘in one fell swoop’ if he wanted to

Calandra said he was concerned about the use of reserves, financial decisions and leadership at York Catholic. Calandra said that the board would also have two weeks to make its case, or a supervisor would be sent in.

Calandra has already placed six other school boards under supervision, including Toronto public, Toronto Catholic, Ottawa-Carleton, and Dufferin-Peel Catholic.

Story continues below advertisement

Supervisors are eligible to bill up to $350,000 per year in salary — depending on days worked — and $40,000 every two years in expenses. When they are sent in trustees are sidelined, and their salaries are stopped.

The education minister has argued he should be able to take more responsibility for boards, saying trustees have made poor financial and governance decisions.

Critics have said it is a power grab by the province.