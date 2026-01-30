Menu

Sports

Blades Bio January 2026: David Lewandowski

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 5:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blades Bio January 2026: David Lewandowski'
Blades Bio January 2026: David Lewandowski
WATCH: From a strong World Juniors performance with Germany to being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers, David Lewandowski chats about his whirlwind few years in the latest edition of Blades Bio.
It looks like no one can dim the light of Saskatoon Blades’ all-star forward David Lewandowski. The big winger, originally from Germany, has had an incredibly busy season, from the World Juniors to being drafted in the NHL.

Lewandowski started his hockey journey in his home country of Germany, following his father Eduard Lewandowski’s career, who played in both Germany and Russia.  After not playing enough at the professional level, Lewandowski made the big move to Saskatchewan.

During his rookie season, Lewandowski scored 15 goals and 39 points over 52 games.

Get daily National news

“I was thinking I would rather come here and play more,” said Lewandowski.

The 18-year-old joined the Blades in October of 2024. Lewandowski is known for his puck protection and incredible shooting skills, so it comes as no surprise that Lewandowski was asked to play in the World Juniors not once, but twice for team Germany.

“(It was) pretty cool. It was my second time so I knew what was coming and I was really looking forward to this tournament,” said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski scored one goal and four assists for Germany over five games played.

To add to the excitement, in June of 2025, the Edmonton Oilers chose Lewandowski as their second pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“It’s an honour to get drafted and then from the Oilers there are two other Germans, so it’s pretty cool,” said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski sharing with Global News that his game play is inspired by fellow Germans, Leon Draisaitl and Josh Samanski.

But for now, Lewandowski is focused on his upcoming game this weekend against the Prince Albert Raiders.

“I hope we win,” said Lewandowski. “PA is a good team so we will have to battle.”

