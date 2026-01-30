Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Manitoba to introduce 24-7 snow-clearing program for Perimeter Highway

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 3:37 pm
1 min read
Snow clearing in Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Snow clearing in Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. Global News / File
The province says it is introducing a pilot program to bring 24-7 snow clearing to the Perimeter Highway.

The Manitoba government and the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) have signed a memorandum of agreement which will send crews out in two 12-hour shifts to provide around-the-clock coverage when conditions warrant it.

“Bringing back 24-7 snow clearing on the Perimeter Highway means crews can respond faster during major storms and provide a higher level of service when our communities need it most,” said Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor.

The Perimeter has closed several times over the years due to poor weather conditions.

“MGEU members work hard to keep our roads safe and clear, often in dangerous conditions,” said MGEU President Kyle Ross.

“This agreement supports 24-7 snow removal when it’s needed, helping keep the Perimeter Highway open for those who rely on it.”

