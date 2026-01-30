Canadian QB Tre Ford released by Elks

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have released Canadian quarterback Tre Ford and committed to Cody Fajardo under centre for the upcoming CFL season.

The 27-year-old Ford, from Niagara Falls, Ont., started the 2025 season as the Elks’ starting quarterback but lost the job to Fajardo after a 1-4 start to the season.

Fajardo, who was traded by the Alouettes to Edmonton in December 2024 after being displaced in Montreal by rising star Davis Alexander, went 6-7 for the remainder of the season and passed for 3,408 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Ford was originally selected by the club in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft.

In 60 career games with the Elks, Ford passed for 4,651 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

The 33-year-old Fajardo, from Brea, Calif., is entering his 11th CFL season. He was named the MVP of the 2023 Grey Cup when he led Montreal to a 28-24 win over Winnipeg.

The commitment to Fajardo comes a day after the Elks signed star receiver Austin Mack, who was a favourite target of Fajardo that season.

“We believe a fresh start is in the best interests of both Tre and the organization,” Elks general manager Ed Hervey said in a release.

“This decision should not be viewed as a reflection of Tre’s character or ability as a player, but rather as a strategic move aligned with our goal of building the most competitive football team possible for 2026.”

Fields re-signs with Riders

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back DaMarcus Fields to a two-year contract extension.

The native of Taylor, Texas, posted career-highs in 2025 with 57 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, two interceptions and a team-leading eight pass knockdowns over 18 regular season games.

Fields added five defensive tackles and one special teams tackle in the playoffs as Saskatchewan defeated Montreal 25-17 in the Grey Cup.

Fields has played all 36 regular-season games since joining the Riders in 2024.

Tiger-Cats re-sign Talbert

HAMILTON — The Tiger-Cats have re-signed defensive back Destin Talbert.

The 26-year-old from Darien, Ill., has recorded 113 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown since joining the Ticats in 2024.

He led the team and was second in the league with 12 pass knockdowns last season.

Mayala is back in B.C.

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have re-signed wide receiver Hergy Mayala to a one-year contract.

Mayala was originally signed to the Lions’ practice roster last August after a stint with the Toronto Argonauts, where he made three receptions for 40 yards in seven appearances.

A veteran of 72 CFL games, the Montreal native was selected eighth overall by the Calgary Stampeders in 2019.

He hauled in 67 receptions for 846 yards and five touchdowns across two seasons with the Stamps.

Mayala moved to his hometown Alouettes from 2022-23, recording 40 catches for 527 yards and two majors in 20 games.

He signed with the Edmonton Elks for 2024 and registered 47 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdown grabs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2026.