‘Shocked’: Burlington pawn shop owner describes brazen smash-and-grab robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after a smash-and-grab robbery at Michael Hill Jewelers in Burlington, Ont.’s Mapleview Mall, a pawn shop less than one kilometre away has been robbed of jewelry, watches and coins in a brazen daylight heist.

Kwame Akuffo, the owner of Buy N Sell City, told Global News he was stunned when a vehicle smashed into his store and four masked suspects jumped out and ran into the business around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

“Shocked. It’s your life; you don’t realize your life can change, just like that,” Akuffo said, explaining that at first, he thought someone had backed into the front of his business due to a medical episode.

Halton police said the suspects arrived in a grey Honda CRV and reversed into the front door of the pawn shop, located near Queen Elizabeth Way and Plains Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Armed with hammers and crowbars, the suspects smashed numerous glass display cases containing jewelry. After stealing jewelry and watches, the suspects fled to a waiting dark-coloured sedan driven by a fifth suspect.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Akuffo said he was helping a customer when he suddenly heard a boom and noticed masked teenagers running towards him armed with hammers, and one with a knife.

“You’re a small business. You’re trying to make ends meet and just like that, someone takes it away from you,” said Akuffo.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Akuffo said the total value of the stolen goods is in excess of $100,000. “Gold and silver prices have gone up like crazy in the past few months. One gram of gold is $222.”

Investigators determined the Honda CRV was stolen from Toronto.

Halton police are also still investigating a separate recent robbery at Michael Hill Jewelers at Mapleview Mall on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Investigators say four masked suspects entered the jewelry store just before 3 p.m. and smashed display cases using hammers.

Police say multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen and the suspects fled in a waiting newer-model dark grey Honda Civic which was driven by a fifth suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no reported injuries to the staff.

Halton police have yet to link the two robberies.

Just days earlier, Akuffo said he warned his staff on Monday not to intervene, if it the same type of robbery happened to them.

Akuffo, who has been in business for 26 years, said he’s been robbed once before.

He told Global news that in May 2015, thieves broke into Buy N Sell City during the middle of the night.

Akuffo said he arrived at his store to find his safe full of jewelry gone, explaining the suspects had cut through the roof of the business.

Anyone with information about either investigation, including dash cam or security video, is asked to contact authorities or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.