February’s full Snow Moon set to rise in Ontario

Ontarians will be able to see February’s full snow moon rise on Sunday night as the new month rolls in.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the snow moon will reach peak illumination at 5:09 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 1.
The moon will appear full shortly after sunset and remain visible throughout the night.
The February full moon is traditionally known as the “snow moon,” a name tied to the heavy snowfall that typically occurs during this time of year.
To get the best view, experts recommend heading to an open or elevated area with a clear view of the eastern horizon.
As the moon rises, stargazers may also spot Regulus, a bright star to the right of the moon.
The full moon also holds cultural significance, as Lunar New Year celebrations follow the lunar calendar, beginning with a new moon and ending with the Lantern Festival on the next full moon.
The next lunar phase after Sunday’s full moon will be the last quarter on Feb. 9, followed by the new moon on Feb. 17.
The next full moon is the full worm moon on March 3, which will feature a total lunar eclipse.
