Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Pierre Poilievre prepares for leadership review as Conservatives gather in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2026 2:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Conservatives face pivotal leadership review as pressure mounts on Poilievre'
Conservatives face pivotal leadership review as pressure mounts on Poilievre
As the Conservative Party heads into a crucial leadership review, former conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay joins Miranda Anthistle to discuss what to expect behind closed doors. From how the review process unfolds to what level of support Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre needs to move forward and the overall mood among Conservatives.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservatives from across the country are gathering in Calgary this weekend for the party’s national convention.

For the first time in two decades, Conservative Party of Canada delegates will also vote on whether their leader should remain at the helm.

Pierre Poilievre’s leadership is up for a mandatory review because the Conservatives lost April’s election to the Liberals.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The last time such a vote was held was 2005, when Stephen Harper earned the support of 84 per cent of delegates despite his failure to topple the Liberals in the 2004 election.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Observers say Poilievre is all but guaranteed to win, and many are watching to see what he says to the party faithful in his speech on Friday.

Ian Brodie, a political science professor at the University of Calgary and former chief of staff to Harper, says that speech is a chance for Poilievre to set the tone for the strategy he will carry into the next election.

— More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices