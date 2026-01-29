Manitoba needs to spend more to meet environmental targets, coalition says

Send this page to someone via email

A coalition of environmental, labour and other groups says the Manitoba government has to spend more money on climate protection in the spring budget in order to meet emissions and land-protection targets.

The coalition has sent a letter to Finance Minister Adrien Sala that calls for more spending to promote energy efficiency and boost public transit and to set aside more land and water as protected areas.

Laura Cameron with Climate Action Team Manitoba says the province has laid out a plan to achieve net-zero emissions but so far hasn’t backed up the plan with money to make it happen.

She says the NDP government spent $340 million on a one-year suspension of the provincial fuel tax in 2024 but only $73 million on emissions reductions measures.

A local of the Amalgamated Transit Union says more provincial funding is needed for public transit to reduce vehicle emissions.

Environment Minister Mike Moyes says the province is hearing from many people as it puts together its spring budget.