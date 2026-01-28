Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign all-star receiver Tim White

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 10:00 pm
1 min read
<p>Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Tim White (12) runs the ball while defended by Montreal Alouettes defensive back Najee Murray (12) during first half CFL action, in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, August 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov</p>. View image in full screen
<p>Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Tim White (12) runs the ball while defended by Montreal Alouettes defensive back Najee Murray (12) during first half CFL action, in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, August 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov</p>. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got an early jump on free agency late on Wednesday.

The Bombers signed all-star receiver Tim White to a one-year contract after he was just released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday.

White, 31, spent five seasons with the Ti-Cats. He was named a CFL all-star three times and a division all-star on four occasions.

White has recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and scored seven touchdowns in 2025. He appeared in 83 games with Hamilton.

Before coming to the CFL, White spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

Bombers receivers Kody Case, Dillon Mitchell, Dalton Schoen, Jerreth Sterns, and Keric Wheatfall are all pending free agents.

CFL free agency begins on Feb. 10.

