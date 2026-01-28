Stability key reason why Rourke remains with Lions

Send this page to someone via email

SURREY – Wanting to build on the strides he has made as a quarterback and the momentum generated by his team helped convince Nathan Rourke to sign an extension with the B.C. Lions.

“In professional sports, any type of stability is hard to come by, so you jump at opportunities like this,” Rourke told reporters Wednesday. “To come back and to continue to battle for Grey Cups every year with this organization is certainly something I didn’t want to pass up.”

The Lions announced Tuesday they’d signed Rourke through the 2028 season. The 27-year-old from Victoria was entering the final year of the contract he signed in 2024 after returning from his time in the NFL.

Rourke is looking forward to a second season under Buck Pierce, who joined the Lions last year as their head coach/offensive coordinator.

“I think (the Lions) are really close,” he said. “I think we certainly have built a lot of momentum last year and there’s certainly more buzz than there was last year.

“Going into this season, knowing we’re bringing so many people back, that we’re going into the second year under Buck, we just have a ton confidence.”

Rourke was named the CFL’s outstanding player and top Canadian last season after registering career highs in passing yards (5,290), touchdown passes (31), rushing yards (564) and rushing TDs (10).

With Rourke at the helm the Lions finished second in the West with a 11-7 record. They defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the West semifinal before a heartbreaking 33-30 loss to the eventual Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan Roughriders in the division final.

Neither Rourke nor Neil McEvoy, B.C.’s vice-president of football operations, provided specifics about the contract.

“At the end of the day, he is a premier player in our league and a guy that demands compensation,” said McEvoy. “We live in a salary cap world, and we were able to make things work for both parties.”

Rourke hinted he may have taken a little less money for the security of a new deal and give the Lions some financial room to sign free agents.

“I always want to make sure we have the opportunity to re-sign guys and keep players that are going to make me better,” he said. “Ultimately, I want to win championships.

“I think we would agree (this) deal is something that we’re all comfortable with and happy with moving forward.”

Entering his fifth season with the Lions, Rourke said he feels more comfortable in the CFL and the role he plays on and off the field.

“I’ve made some strides,” he said. “I think there’s room to improve and that’s very exciting for me mentally.

“I thought I took some steps in the right direction in terms of dealing with expectations and external pressure. I just saw myself mature throughout the year and I saw this team mature as well.”

One goal Rourke has this year is reducing his interceptions. The 16 he threw last year were tied for most in the CFL with Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros.

“For me, the No. 1 highest priority is limiting the amount of interceptions,” he said. “The goal for next year is keeping that in single digits.

“Things are going to happen, balls are going to be tipped, but I’m going to do whatever I can do in my control and not turn the ball over and not put our defence in tough situations.”

Rourke was selected in the second round, 15th overall, by B.C. in the 2020 CFL draft. In 50 regular-season games, he has completed 795-of-1,1115 passes for 11,174 yards, 63 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

The mobile six-foot-one, 209-pound quarterback has also rushed 142 times for 1,192 yards and 27 touchdowns.

In four years as a starter Rourke has a record as 23-13.

Rourke spent two years with the Lions before heading south in 2023 to pursue an NFL career. He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons before returning to B.C. in August 2024.

Rourke said he’s happy with the Lions and doubts he would give the NFL another try.

“I’ve seen the grass isn’t necessarily greener over there,” he said. “It would take a whole bunch for me to leave the situation (here). I feel like this organization has given me the best opportunity as a player to improve year after year.

“The fact we’ve got another three seasons, I feel like I’m going to be a better player at the end of these three seasons.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2026.