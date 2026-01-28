Maritime premiers outline priorities ahead of meeting with prime minister

Send this page to someone via email

Premiers from across the country have arrived in Ottawa for a meeting with the prime minister, and trade is top of mind as the year-long tariff feud with U.S. President Donald Trump continues.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will join their counterparts at the table on Thursday, where the economy, natural resource development and affordability are all expected to be on the agenda.

In a weekly update posted on social media, Holt outlined her priorities.

“Highlighting our ports as key trade corridor assets, promoting CFB Gagetown, New Brunswick’s nuclear capacity as an important player in defence and energy, while also pushing for a deal on softwood lumber,” she wrote.

Ahead of that first ministers’ meeting, Holt stood alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Ottawa on Wednesday for a news conference.

The two premiers have signed a memorandum of understanding to reduce interprovincial trade barriers and they’re encouraging other provinces to do the same.

Holt told reporters that exports moving from Ontario to destinations around the world has increased 153 per cent at the port.

“Our continuous investment in the port of Saint John and its growth ensures economic stability, not just for today, but for the long term, making New Brunswick a cornerstone of Canada’s trade network,” said Holt.

“New Brunswick is playing a critical role in world-class shipping hubs and helping build a strong, connected Canadian economy, bringing Canada to global markets.”

Premier Ford said that collaboration is crucial to supporting Canada’s economy during trade tensions with the United States.

“Free trade within Canada makes our country stronger, more resilient, more competitive, more united, and more able to stand up to President Trump and his tariffs,” said Ford.

“We have to diversify our trade around the world, not be so reliant on our American friends.”

According to the New Brunswick government, Ontario goods made up 31 per cent of total exports at the port and the volume of Ontario goods there has increased nearly 600 per cent in the past five years.

Nova Scotia premier committed to Team Canada

Political experts say the first ministers’ meeting can be a good time to negotiate.

“This executive style of politics is where Prime Minister Carney thinks things are going to get done, and so I think these meetings stand to have quite a bit of impact,” said Dalhousie University professor, Lori Turnbull.

In a statement, Premier Houston said Nova Scotia’s government remains committed to the “Team Canada” approach to trade and tariffs, and looks forward to the meeting with Carney.

“I always appreciate the opportunity to meet with my fellow premiers and the prime minister to discuss the important issues we all face with trade, budget challenges, and a rising cost of living,” he said.

However, the main sticking points in the trade talks might not hit close to home for Nova Scotia.

“The make-or-break issues in the trade talks, I think, will be around things that aren’t necessarily as impactful on Nova Scotia, and that’s again the automotive sector, aluminum, steel and lumber to an extent,” said Asa McKercher, Steven K. Hudson research chair in Canada-U.S. relations at St. Francis Xavier University.

McKercher added that a “Team Canada” approach could also be tricky to maneuver.

“A difficult thing for the premiers who obviously are responsible to their own voters and to the prime minister who’s responsible to the voters of the whole country. So it is a careful balance, I think, that we’ll see sort of tested,” he said.