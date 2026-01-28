Halifax councillors face off on bike lanes, approve cost-saving alternatives

Send this page to someone via email

The debate around bike lanes in Halifax has returned to regional council, with the mayor saying the estimated cost of building out the region’s network is simply too high.

A new report from municipal staff says the projected cost of the all ages and abilities (AAA) network has risen from $25 million to $85 million.

The network would consist of protected bike lanes, multi-use pathways and local street bikeways as part of the municipality’s Integrated Mobility Plan. AAA design guidelines focus on safe infrastructure for riders of all ages, and utilize physical separation from motor vehicles, as well as traffic calming methods.

A staff report found that roughly 59 per cent of the network had been completed as of October 2025. The remainder of the network is expected to be finished by 2029 or 2030.

Councillors debated Tuesday whether to go ahead with the original AAA network plans, investing in cost-saving alternatives, or continuing the network without meeting AAA design standards.

Story continues below advertisement

“It would only be responsible for us to examine lower-cost alternatives, including options that fall outside or below the AAA standard,” Mayor Andy Fillmore said at Tuesday’s regional council meeting.

But District 9 Coun. Shawn Cleary wondered if changes would impact usage.

“The whole point of building our bicycle facilities, especially AAA, is to increase the number of people on bikes. That’s the whole point. And so if we build a network that isn’t comfortable, isn’t safe, then we’re not going to get the numbers,” he said.

Other councillors pointed out that the debate surrounding affordability seemed unnecessary, especially given the estimated $900 million the municipality has spent in 12 years on road maintenance.

“My point being is just this is just such a drop in the bucket and I find all of this nitpicking over cost kind of exhausting and a waste of time,” said District 7 Coun. Laura White.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

District 5 Coun. Sam Austin said he didn’t find City Hall gives the road budget the “same scrutiny.”

“This is about providing for people and you know it is more expensive, but so is everything we do,” he said.

Staff recommended different routes on Welsford Street, Novalea Drive and Highfield Park Drive, which could see a reduction of $4.7 million to the total bill.

Story continues below advertisement

The first two of those alternatives were passed by council, however councillors opted to move forward with the original plan for Highfield Park Drive.

1:58 Morris Street businesses weigh in on bike lane controversy

In a statement after the meeting, the mayor’s office pointed out the provincial and federal governments had initially committed $20.8 million toward the project but that the funding is expected “to be fully exhausted” after 2027-27.

His office said that there is $56.9 million in outstanding costs “that will fall on the municipality.”

“We need to create a cost-effective transportation network that works for everyone. But during an affordability crisis, we can’t limit ourselves to the most expensive solutions,” Fillmore said in a statement.

“Many cities deliver safe, comfortable cycling routes using tactical or interim materials at a fraction of the cost. We can still prioritize safety while being flexible about design standards where appropriate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Centre of much debate

Bike lanes in the municipality have been at the centre of much debate.

Last summer, Fillmore brought forward a motion to pause bike lane construction in order to consult with stakeholders. That motion, however, was defeated.

Council also walked back on its decision to create a new bike lane in downtown Halifax that would have turned Morris Street into a one-way. The decision followed warnings from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston he would intervene if the municipality went forward with the plan.

Meanwhile, David Trueman with the Halifax Cycling Coalition told Global News the continuous debate has been exhausting.

“It’s just ridiculous that they’re spending all this time when they could be spending their time on more important issues,” he said.

He said the principles of the AAA network is that it helps people feel comfortable riding their bikes, and he hopes the municipality is able to achieve that.

“I want everyone to feel comfortable riding their bike. Now, if you just do painted bike lanes like we have on Windsor Street, people are not going to feel comfort,” he said.

“So you’re actually wasting your money because you’re only going to appeal to a very small segment of the population. Whereas if you build protected bike lanes, like we had on Almon Street, then anyone can ride that and they’ll feel comfortable on it and this becomes so critical.”

Story continues below advertisement