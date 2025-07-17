Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia premier threatens to overrule Halifax city council on downtown bike lane

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2025 10:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. premier says he agrees with Halifax mayor’s attempt to pause bike lane construction'
N.S. premier says he agrees with Halifax mayor’s attempt to pause bike lane construction
RELATED: N.S. premier says he agrees with Halifax mayor’s attempt to pause bike lane construction – Jun 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has threatened to overrule Halifax city council if it doesn’t reverse its decision to create a new bike lane.

The proposed lane on Morris Street would remove one direction of traffic and turn the road into a one-way.

Houston told council in a letter the plan would cause traffic congestion, create public safety risks and potentially jeopardize activity at the nearby port.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Council doubled down on its project, defeating a motion 13-4 last week to consider alternative cycling connections for Morris Street.

Houston says his government could use legislation passed in the spring granting it the power to set transportation policy for municipalities.

The premier says he remains hopeful that common sense will prevail and council will reverse its position.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bike lane debate returns to Halifax City Hall'
Bike lane debate returns to Halifax City Hall
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices