Nova Scotia premier threatens to overrule Halifax city council on downtown bike lane

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has threatened to overrule Halifax city council if it doesn’t reverse its decision to create a new bike lane.

The proposed lane on Morris Street would remove one direction of traffic and turn the road into a one-way.

Houston told council in a letter the plan would cause traffic congestion, create public safety risks and potentially jeopardize activity at the nearby port.

Council doubled down on its project, defeating a motion 13-4 last week to consider alternative cycling connections for Morris Street.

Houston says his government could use legislation passed in the spring granting it the power to set transportation policy for municipalities.

The premier says he remains hopeful that common sense will prevail and council will reverse its position.

