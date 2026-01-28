Toronto sidewalk clearing needs improvement after snowstorm, city officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Toronto say navigating sidewalks has become an issue for many residents as snow removal efforts continue after a record-breaking winter storm hit the city on Sunday.

City manager Paul Johnson says city crews are not doing enough and need to improve their work over the next 24 hours by clearing more sidewalks.

He says the city is receiving 3,000 to 4,000 calls daily, including many calls from residents reporting issues related to blocked sidewalks.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says snow removal crews are also focusing on removing snow from bridges, highways, transit routes and residential streets.

Chow says more than 1,300 city staff and contractors have been mobilized as part of the effort, with additional 175 staff redeployed for support.

The city has activated its second major snow event response plan of the year, which includes a parking ban on some major streets as well as streetcar routes.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said Pearson International Airport saw the highest daily total snowfall on record with 46 centimetres on Sunday, bringing this month’s snowfall total to 88.2 centimetres and making it the city’s snowiest month since records began in 1937.