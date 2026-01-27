Most Proline bettors saw Patriots-Seahawks matchup

Send this page to someone via email

A majority of Proline bettors saw a Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots Super Bowl matchup coming.

Seattle advanced to the NFL championship game Sunday with a 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game. New England punched its ticket with a 10-7 decision over the Denver Broncos in the AFC finale.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 53 per cent of bettors backed Seattle to win its game while 61 per cent had the Seahawks beating the 2 1/2-point spread. A whopping 80 per cent took the over 46.5 points.

Story continues below advertisement

A solid 65 per cent had New England making its 12th Super Bowl appearance. Thirty-four per cent had Denver to cover the 3 1/2-point spread while 40 per cent picked the game to go under 43.5 points.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

New England and Seattle will square off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.

On Saturday night, Justin Gaethje beat Paddy Pimblett by unanimous decision to claim the UFC interim lightweight championship in the main event at UFC 324. But just 38 per cent of bets backed Gaethje to pull off the upset win.

However, 75 per cent of bettors correctly backed Sean O’Malley beating Son Yadong in the co-main event.

On Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors earned a 103-101 road win over the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Fifty-three per cent of bettors backed the Raptors while 75 per cent had them covering the 10 1/2-point spread.

A Proline retail player earned $1,906.50 from a $6 bet on a five-leg NBA parlay that included the Raptors. Another recorded a $6,998.20 windfall from a $50 wager on an eight-leg soccer parlay.

And a digital bettor won $1,684.57 from a $1 wager on a 12-leg NHL parlay. Another turned a $2 bet into $2,788 with a winning two-leg soccer parlay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2026.