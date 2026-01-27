Creditors accept ex-Montreal mayor Denis Coderre’s debt-repayment plan

Creditors of former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre have unanimously accepted a proposal for him to pay back less than a quarter of his roughly $1.1-million debt.
During a virtual meeting Monday, creditors greenlighted a plan that will see the ex-mayor and former federal Liberal cabinet minister pay back $240,000 over five years through monthly payments totalling $4,000.
Documents from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy show that Coderre, Montreal mayor between 2013-17, filed for bankruptcy protection on Jan. 6.
Representatives from Revenu Québec and the Canada Revenue Agency attended today’s hearing, which lasted a few minutes.
Other creditors include a management consulting firm he controls, three private lenders, and Scotiabank.
In a text message to The Canadian Press, Coderre said he was happy his repayment proposal was accepted unanimously.
