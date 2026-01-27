SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Creditors accept ex-Montreal mayor Denis Coderre’s debt-repayment plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 11:34 am
1 min read
Former MP and Montreal mayor Denis Coderre speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 21, 2024 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Former MP and Montreal mayor Denis Coderre speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 21, 2024 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Creditors of former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre have unanimously accepted a proposal for him to pay back less than a quarter of his roughly $1.1-million debt.

During a virtual meeting Monday, creditors greenlighted a plan that will see the ex-mayor and former federal Liberal cabinet minister pay back $240,000 over five years through monthly payments totalling $4,000.

Documents from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy show that Coderre, Montreal mayor between 2013-17, filed for bankruptcy protection on Jan. 6.

Representatives from Revenu Québec and the Canada Revenue Agency attended today’s hearing, which lasted a few minutes.

Other creditors include a management consulting firm he controls, three private lenders, and Scotiabank.

In a text message to The Canadian Press, Coderre said he was happy his repayment proposal was accepted unanimously.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

