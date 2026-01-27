Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

2026 Juno Awards nominations: Justin Bieber, Tate McRae lead with 6 each

By Nicole Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 11:37 am
1 min read
(L-R:) Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 and Tate McRae attends Time100 Next at Pier 59 on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. View image in full screen
(L-R:) Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 and Tate McRae attends Time100 Next at Pier 59 on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Justin Bieber and Tate McRae lead the Juno Awards nominations this year, with six nods apiece.

The pop stars are both up for artist of the year and album of the year — Bieber for Swag II and McRae for So Close to What.

They’ll also face off in the single of the year category with Bieber’s lo-fi Daisies up against the Y2K throwback Sports Car.

Click to play video: 'Justin Bieber drops ‘Swag,’ stuns fans with highly anticipated album'
Justin Bieber drops ‘Swag,’ stuns fans with highly anticipated album

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is nominated for five Junos, including album of the year for Hurry Up Tomorrow and single of the year for Cry For Me.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Newcomer Cameron Whitcomb is also in the running for five, including breakthrough artist of the year, single of the year for Options, album of the year and country album of the year for his debut The Hard Way.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the new category Latin music recording of the year, the inaugural nominees are Alex Cuba, Lido Pimienta, Andy Rubal, Isabella Lovestory and Mario Puglia.

The Junos will be handed out at a gala on Saturday, March 28 and during a live broadcast hosted by comedian Mae Martin on Sunday, March 29.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices