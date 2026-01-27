2026 Juno Awards nominations: Justin Bieber, Tate McRae lead with 6 each

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bieber and Tate McRae lead the Juno Awards nominations this year, with six nods apiece.

The pop stars are both up for artist of the year and album of the year — Bieber for Swag II and McRae for So Close to What.

They’ll also face off in the single of the year category with Bieber’s lo-fi Daisies up against the Y2K throwback Sports Car.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is nominated for five Junos, including album of the year for Hurry Up Tomorrow and single of the year for Cry For Me.

Newcomer Cameron Whitcomb is also in the running for five, including breakthrough artist of the year, single of the year for Options, album of the year and country album of the year for his debut The Hard Way.

In the new category Latin music recording of the year, the inaugural nominees are Alex Cuba, Lido Pimienta, Andy Rubal, Isabella Lovestory and Mario Puglia.

The Junos will be handed out at a gala on Saturday, March 28 and during a live broadcast hosted by comedian Mae Martin on Sunday, March 29.