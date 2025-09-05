Justin Bieber releases 2nd surprise album in two months, ‘Swag II’

Send this page to someone via email

Never Say Never because Justin Bieber has surprised fans — again — by releasing his eighth studio album, Swag II, on Friday.

It’s a follow-up to his July release, when the Canadian musician released his seventh studio album, Swag, after he teased it on billboards and in social media posts. Bieber did the same rollout for Swag II.

The 31-year-old pop star began teasing the artwork Thursday for his new album on Instagram and all across the globe with a baby pink background and the text “Swag II.”

Bieber also shared an image of himself, his wife Hailey Bieber, and their infant son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The new album features two discs. Disc 1 is the new release, with 23 new songs, including Speed Demon, Better Man and I Think You’re Special, and guest appearances from Tems, Hurricane Chris, Lil B, Eddie Benjamin and Bakar.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer produced Swag II alongside Dijon, Carter Lang, Mike Will Made It, Buddy Ross, Daniel Chetrit, Mk.gee and Dylan Wiggins, among others.

Disc 2 is his previously released album Swag, which explored themes of love, life and fatherhood across 21 tracks. Some of the strongest songs include Daisies, Bieber’s slow-burn alt-R&B performed atop lo-fi guitar; Go Baby, a celebration of his wife; and Devotion, which features rising R&B voice Dijon.

Bieber’s Swag features 21 songs and guest appearances from artists including Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Eddie Benjamin and Marvin Winans.

Before Swag II and Swag, Bieber hadn’t released a new album since 2021’s Justice.

Bieber is best known for his R&B pop lyric tenor, demonstrated on the diamond-selling Baby, Sorry, and Stay with the Kid Laroi. At the beginning of his career and as a tween, Bieber began working with Usher and music manager Scooter Braun.

In 2023, Bieber sold the rights to his music — all six of his albums, including hits like Sorry and Baby — to Hipgnosis, a U.K.-based music investment company. The deal’s financial details were not disclosed, but Billboard Magazine reported that the sale was worth an estimated US$200 million.

— with files from The Associated Press