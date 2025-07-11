Menu

Entertainment

Justin Bieber drops ‘Swag,’ stuns fans with highly anticipated album

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2025 9:18 am
Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber surprised his fans with “Swag,” his seventh studio album, released Friday.

Beliebers all around the world waited in anticipation this year as the 31-year-old singer teased his followers with photos from the recording studio and mysterious social media posts.

On Thursday, billboards with the word “SWAG” were seen in various locations around the world, including Los Angeles, New York and Reykjavik, Iceland.

The collection of 21 tracks features songs with artists such as Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and comedian Druski.

Bieber reflects on fatherhood, love, social media and paparazzi in his new music.

“Swag” is the first album since “Justice” and “Freedom,” both released in 2021.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

