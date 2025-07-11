Justin Bieber drops ‘Swag,’ stuns fans with highly anticipated album

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber surprised his fans with “Swag,” his seventh studio album, released Friday.

Beliebers all around the world waited in anticipation this year as the 31-year-old singer teased his followers with photos from the recording studio and mysterious social media posts.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Thursday, billboards with the word “SWAG” were seen in various locations around the world, including Los Angeles, New York and Reykjavik, Iceland.

The collection of 21 tracks features songs with artists such as Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and comedian Druski.

Bieber reflects on fatherhood, love, social media and paparazzi in his new music.

“Swag” is the first album since “Justice” and “Freedom,” both released in 2021.