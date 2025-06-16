Justin Bieber addresses ‘anger issues’ in candid post on feeling ‘broken’

Justin Bieber is sharing his thoughts on people offering their unsolicited advice in a candid Instagram post, while also addressing his “anger issues.”
“People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?” Bieber wrote to his 294 million followers. “I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them.”
Bieber said that it “just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”
The post came after Bieber took a private conversation public, sharing screenshots of a text exchange where he decided to end a friendship with an unidentified person.
In the screenshots, Bieber told the person that he will “never suppress my emotions for someone” and that “conflict is a part of relationship.”
In another screenshot, the other person wrote, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.”
“Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out,” Bieber responded. “I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told u I didn’t need u as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries.”
After Bieber shared the screenshots of his conversation with the unknown person, he took to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Quit asking me if I’m okay.”
The posts came after a video emerged of Bieber getting into a confrontation on June 12 with photographers, with Bieber asking them to “get out of my face” and “stop provoking me.”
“You’re going to take this video out of context, you’re gonna say I’m mad,” he said in the clip. “I don’t know who the f— is paying you to provoke me but I’m not the f—ing one.”
“It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?” Bieber asked the photographers.
“But we’re on the sidewalk, Justin,” a man responded.
“I don’t give a f— that you’re on the sidewalk. I’m a human f—ing being. You’re standing around my car at the beach,” Bieber said. “You don’t think I’m a real f—ing guy do you? I’m a real dad, a real husband, a real man so don’t f—ing do this sh-t to me.”
After the video was released, the 31-year-old Canadian pop star shared numerous new posts on his Instagram feed using the middle finger emoji in the caption.
In one post, Bieber shared a selfie with the middle finger emoji and the caption, “I’m a dad that’s not to be f—ed with.”
He also revealed that he and his wife Hailey Bieber went on a “lil date night getaway” in another post.
Bieber also shared a post of his wife and their son Jack Blues Bieber at a keyboard, adding the middle finger emoji as the caption.
This isn’t the first time Bieber has publicly lashed out at critics and paparazzi.
In April, the Sorry singer pleaded with paparazzi to stop swarming him when he’s out in public. He shared a video from his perspective as he walked to his car, which showed multiple photographers and flashing cameras consistently going off. The video was the singer’s attempt to give fans a glimpse of what he has to deal with daily.
Bieber said that he was currently asking God to “help me with patience because it can be really hard to not rip these f—in guys heads off.”
“Today I’m forgiving myself for my own selfishness, AND forgiving THOSE WHO SEEK TO USE AND ABUSE ME SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY WANT TO CAPITaLIze off of me, Or Their jealousy makes them want to make me feel small like how they feel,” he wrote. “However u slice it I’m getting hit from all angles And I’m no victim.”
Bieber said that he moved to Los Angeles “KNOWING ITS F—ED OUT HERE.”
“We gotta do better please can we make a change?” he asked at the end of the post.
