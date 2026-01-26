Menu

Canada

Montreal families call for better crisis planning after winter outages linked to 2 deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 9:27 pm
2 min read
Vulnerable families worry about their safety amid power outages
WATCH: With the freezing cold weather and recent deaths come questions from families and community groups about the city's emergency preparedness. They say when crises like this happen it's often the city's most vulnerable who are most at risk. As Phil Carpenter reports, they want more planning from officials to make sure they're protected and safe.
Families and community groups in Montreal are calling for improved emergency planning after two women died during the recent extreme cold and power outages, raising concerns about the safety of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Power outages over the weekend left about 15,000 customers without electricity, primarily in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Côte-Saint-Luc areas, in some cases for more than 48 hours.

The outages coincided with overnight temperatures plunging into the mid-minus-20s, and heavy snowfall in parts of Quebec.

Two women were found dead during separate wellness checks on Sunday. Among them, 87-year-old Sheila Padmore in NDG was suffering from hypothermia. Her death is now under investigation by a Quebec coroner.

Quebec coroner investigating two deaths following freezing cold weather, power outages

Residents say the deaths highlight gaps in the city’s emergency response, particularly for people who are elderly, living with disabilities, facing financial hardship, or caring for children with special needs.

“I’m always concerned for those who are marginalized and who we can easily forget,” said NDG community worker Marcelle Partouche Gutierrez with MYCASA.

City officials say emergency protocols were activated, including the opening of warming shelters, and that crews worked around the clock to restore power.

“We know it’s cold outside. It’s not a perfect situation, and our crews are working day and night,” said Pascal Poinlane from Hydro-Quebec.

But some families say those measures did not adequately address their needs. Several parents told Global News that crowded shelters were not a viable option for children who struggle in unfamiliar or overstimulating environments.

“All the different vulnerable groups — the elderly, the very young, those without financial means to deal with unexpected circumstances, and families like ours with special needs — were overlooked,” said NDG resident Kelly Walsh.

“It’s hard to know what to tell your kids, especially when they don’t necessarily understand the situation,” Walsh added, noting that anxiety and behavioural challenges intensified as conditions deteriorated at home.

Some families said they felt they had no choice but to remain in their homes despite the cold.

“It’s not that easy to go to a shelter. It’s not that easy to leave our home. We have our security at home,” said NDG resident Danielle Desrosiers.

Others pointed to limited access to food and information as another shortcoming in the city’s response.

“Accessibility to food would have been really great — warm food, and also more information,” said Partouche Gutierrez.

In one case, a group of young people receiving specialized care in NDG had to be housed by staff after caregivers were unable to find clear information about accessible shelters.

Overall, families and advocacy groups say the city and boroughs need more comprehensive emergency planning to ensure vulnerable populations are not left behind during future crises.

Woman found dead during wellness check as Quebec cold, snow set in
