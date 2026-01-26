Woman found dead during wellness check as Quebec cold, snow set in

See more sharing options

A 66-year-old woman is dead after her body was found during a wellness check Sunday as parts of the province were left without power as deep cold and snowfall set in.

Hydro was gradually being restored in NDG and Cote-Saint-Luc Monday after a power outage impacted roughly 15,000 households. About 2,000 homes and businesses were still in the dark Monday morning.

Residents were left scrambling to say warm and protect their properties as the temperature dipped before -20C over the weekend; Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Montreal on Sunday afternoon given 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall by Monday evening.

On Monday, it said an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow could be expected.

Authorities were conducting a neighbourhood wellness check on Sunday when they found a woman dead inside her home on Hudson Avenue.

Her cause of death remains unknown; Montreal police said there was nothing to suggest her death was the result of a criminal act.

A coroner has taken over the investigation.

— with files from Brayden Jagger Haines