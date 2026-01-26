Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back veteran offensive lineman Stanley Bryant

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 7:25 pm
1 min read
Most outstanding offensive linesman Stanley Bryant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, holds up his trophy during the CFL Awards in Regina, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Bryant will return for a 14th CFL season and ninth with Winnipeg after signing a one-year contact extension with the Blue Bombers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
Most outstanding offensive linesman Stanley Bryant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, holds up his trophy during the CFL Awards in Regina, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Bryant will return for a 14th CFL season and ninth with Winnipeg after signing a one-year contact extension with the Blue Bombers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
There was certainly no Monday blues around Bomberland as the club continued to hammer out the deals.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed arguably their most impactful pending free agent remaining in veteran offensive lineman Stanley Bryant.

The Bombers announced a one-year contract extension on Monday for the future hall of famer to avoid free agency next month.

Bryant, who turns 40 years old in May, will play an 11th season in the blue and gold, and 16th in the CFL after he originally broke into the league with the Calgary Stampeders.

Bryant is the most decorated hoggie in CFL history as the only four-time winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award. He was the Bombers’ top lineman again this past season for the seventh time of his career in helping Brady Oliveira once again crack the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

Bryant has played the sixth most games in Winnipeg Football Club history.

The move leaves the Bombers with 16 pending free agents, and the CFL’s open market begins on Feb. 10.

