Sask. man killed by hospital security filed complaint months before death, group says

A First Nations health advocacy group says the man who died following an altercation with security at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) in early January previously filed a complaint with their office about an incident with security.

First Nations Health Ombudsperson Dianne Lafond said at a Monday press conference that 36-year-old Trevor Dubois turned to her organization last fall to file a complaint about an incident with hospital protective services that was still open at the time of his death.

“Trevor was already a client of ours back in September regarding treatment he had received within the health care system,” said Lafond.

Lafond recalls that, at the time, Dubois had filed his complaint in hopes it would help prevent similar incidents in the future.

“He said I want change so this doesn’t happen to anybody else and any of my people within that health care system.”

Dubois was at RUH receiving chemotherapy to treat his brain cancer when a physical altercation took place between he and security staff. Police previously said that Dubois became unresponsive during the altercation and was later pronounced dead.

The First Nations Health Ombudsperson’s Office (FNHOO) said Dubois’ case is the latest in more than 20 serious complaints it’s currently investigating between hospital security and First Nations patients.

The violence against First Nations patients points to a troubling pattern, said Lafond, adding that some of the cases have left patients with life-altering injuries.

“I got hurt from [a] security guard,” said Napoleon Derange, 59, a patient who says he now uses a wheelchair following his interaction with hospital security.

“I got two rods in my neck because [they] broke my neck,” said Derange. “It’s not good to do that to the people.”

In December, a First Nations patient at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert was left outside in the cold by security staff.

Lafond said that this points to a “clear and troubling pattern” of violence against First Nations patients.

Since its establishment in July 2023, the FNHOO said it has addressed over 547 complaints from First Nations people navigating Saskatchewan’s health care systems, with complaints including mistreatment, racism and discrimination.

On Friday, Saskatchewan’s health ministry and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) launched an independent review into hospital safety and security.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says the review will take a “broad look” at hospital protective services and their operations, how incidents are handled, and how safety can be strengthened in a way that maintains culturally safe and respective care environments.

But for the FNHOO, the independent review will not be helpful unless their community members are included.

“We need to be a part of that independent inquiry. We want to be engaged. We’ve been left out of the picture too long,” said Lafond.

FSIN vice-chief David Pratt said he is ready to take additional steps should the FNHOO not be consulted with.

“If the province does not respond favourably, then we are prepared to launch a class action based on the 550 files that the First Nations Health Ombudsperson has as evidence on discrimination and apply that immediately at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal against the province of Saskatchewan, the Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and against the Government of Canada,” said Pratt.

In a statement to Global News, the SHA says it acknowledges the concerns raised about racism and discrimination in the health system.

“We will remain engaged with their office as we work to build a safer, more culturally responsive health system,” the statement said.

The province also announced an expanded rollout of metal detectors in emergency departments in major cities across the province following a pilot project at Saskatoon’s RUH last fall.

But the FNHOO said they want concrete policy changes beyond metal detectors, such as having security officers wear body cameras.

“This has to stop now,” said Lafond.

“We’re human beings, we deserve to be treated as such.”