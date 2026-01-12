After man’s death at Saskatoon hospital, family feeling ‘left in the dark’

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man who died during an altercation with security at a Saskatoon hospital are demanding answers from police and the province’s health authority on what went on during the hours leading up to his death.

“I just want to know what happened,” said Val Dubois, Trevor Dubois’ mother, at a press conference Tuesday morning.

“What time did he pass? How did he pass? Where did he passed? And why? Why did it have to escalate?”

Trevor, 36, was at Royal University Hospital (RUH) receiving chemotherapy to treat his brain cancer, according to his family, and had been in the hospital since Monday of last week.

Saskatoon police say they responded to Royal University Hospital (RUH) shortly after 7 a.m. Friday for reports of a person’s death.

Upon further investigation, police say hospital security officers entered a patient’s room after a firearm was reportedly seen inside.

“When security attempted to restrain the male, a physical altercation took place. During the interaction, the male became unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased,” a Tuesday news release from SPS said.

An imitation firearm, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found after the incident, police said.

But Trevor’s family is disputing claims that an imitation firearm was inside of the hospital room, saying police may be confusing the firearm for his brightly-coloured cigarette lighter and holder.

“We went outside for a cigarette at the hospital and I said, ‘Hey, you got a lighter?'” said Val, adding that Trevor then pulled out a lighter in the shape of a firearm that contained cigarettes and produced a flame.

“That’s the first and only time I’ve seen something that looks like a gun,” Val said.

Trevor’s family provided Global News with an image of what they say is a similar model of the lighter — but his was bright pink with lime green details instead.

View image in full screen Trevor’s family provided Global News with an image of an imitation firearm cigarette holder and lighter similar to the one they say Trevor had, but in a different colour. Police say they recovered an imitation firearm following Trevor’s death, but would not provide photographs of the one they found. Trevor Dubois' family

SPS has not provided photos of what it recovered during its investigation, telling Global News that it is not something it would release.

The social worker and member of the Muskoday First Nation is being remembered by his family for having a “heart of gold.”

“The amount of support from my brother just goes to show what kind of person was taken away from us,” said Ryan Dubois, Trevor’s brother.

“My brother didn’t have a malicious bone in his body, as thousands of people that know him would agree.”

Val told reporters Tuesday that she has not received word from police or the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) since Friday, and that she has been feeling “left in the dark.”

“All I’m asking for is some answers and changes,” said Val. “We need to help our people.”

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the SHA said it is engaging with a third party to conduct a use-of-force review and that it has suspended a protective services officer involved pending the outcome of an investigation.

“At this time, and out of respect for the investigative processes and those involved, we are not able to provide further details related to the circumstances of the incident. We remain committed to providing updates when appropriate,” the SHA statement also read.

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand said he called Saskatchewan Health Authority’s CEO Andrew Will to speak with the family over the weekend.

“He was there to get help. He didn’t die on a surgical table,” said Arcand.

“In our opinion, he was assaulted and there was a major crime committed that took his life.”

— with files from The Canadian Press