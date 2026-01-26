Provincial police investigate after man, woman found dead in Manawan, Que.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police are investigating an apparent case of domestic violence after discovering two bodies in an apartment in Manawan, a First Nations community northeast of Montreal.

Police say the deceased are a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

Manawan police had responded to a call late Sunday afternoon in the Atikamekw community and the case has since been handed over to the provincial police major-crimes unit.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Sgt. Marc Tessier of the provincial police says investigators and a forensic identification technician were on the scene.

The Atikamekw Council of Manawan said in a statement that a “major incident” had occurred in a residence resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

The council expressed its solidarity with those affected by this situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“In these difficult times, it is important to remember that assistance, support, and psychosocial services are available to those who feel the need,” the council said.