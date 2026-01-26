Provincial police investigate after man, woman found dead in Manawan, Que.

Quebec provincial police are investigating an apparent case of domestic violence after discovering two bodies in an apartment in Manawan, a First Nations community northeast of Montreal.
Police say the deceased are a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.
Manawan police had responded to a call late Sunday afternoon in the Atikamekw community and the case has since been handed over to the provincial police major-crimes unit.
Get daily National news
Sgt. Marc Tessier of the provincial police says investigators and a forensic identification technician were on the scene.
The Atikamekw Council of Manawan said in a statement that a “major incident” had occurred in a residence resulting in the deaths of two individuals.
The council expressed its solidarity with those affected by this situation.
“In these difficult times, it is important to remember that assistance, support, and psychosocial services are available to those who feel the need,” the council said.
Comments