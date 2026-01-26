SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Provincial police investigate after man, woman found dead in Manawan, Que.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2026 11:56 am
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec provincial police are investigating an apparent case of domestic violence after discovering two bodies in an apartment in Manawan, a First Nations community northeast of Montreal.

Police say the deceased are a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

Manawan police had responded to a call late Sunday afternoon in the Atikamekw community and the case has since been handed over to the provincial police major-crimes unit.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sgt. Marc Tessier of the provincial police says investigators and a forensic identification technician were on the scene.

The Atikamekw Council of Manawan said in a statement that a “major incident” had occurred in a residence resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

Trending Now

The council expressed its solidarity with those affected by this situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“In these difficult times, it is important to remember that assistance, support, and psychosocial services are available to those who feel the need,” the council said.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices