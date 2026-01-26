Menu

Canada

Is Carney eyeing a spring snap election? ‘Of course we’re not,’ he says

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 11:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What’s at stake ahead of Parliament’s resumption'
What’s at stake ahead of Parliament’s resumption
MPs and party leaders are gearing up for the return of Parliament on Monday. From renewed U.S. tariff threats to questions about whether the Liberals and Conservatives will work together on key issues, as Jillian Piper reports, there's a lot at stake in the coming months.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is not planning on calling a snap election in the spring.

When asked on Monday during an affordability announcement in Ottawa, Carney said, “Well, of course, we’re not. We’re not. We’re focused on results for Canadians.”

The question came as Parliament returns after winter break, with Carney noting there are several pieces of government legislation he is focusing on getting passed.

“We still have elements of the Budget Implementation Act, which have not been formally passed by Parliament. That’s that tax cut for 22-million Canadians. That’s the extension of the National School Food Program,” he said.

Carney noted criminal justice system reform legislation is also being held up in committee, and that “we need to move forward on that.”

More to come.

