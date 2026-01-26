Is Carney eyeing a spring snap election? ‘Of course we’re not,’ he says

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is not planning on calling a snap election in the spring.
When asked on Monday during an affordability announcement in Ottawa, Carney said, “Well, of course, we’re not. We’re not. We’re focused on results for Canadians.”
Get breaking National news
The question came as Parliament returns after winter break, with Carney noting there are several pieces of government legislation he is focusing on getting passed.
“We still have elements of the Budget Implementation Act, which have not been formally passed by Parliament. That’s that tax cut for 22-million Canadians. That’s the extension of the National School Food Program,” he said.
Carney noted criminal justice system reform legislation is also being held up in committee, and that “we need to move forward on that.”
More to come.
- Dingoes found circling B.C. teen to be culled, Australia says
- 3 in 10 Albertans would vote for independence — but only half committed to separating: poll
- Pimicikamak Cree Nation to evacuate 79 more homes after military assessment
- Some Canadians will get GST credit top up to tackle grocery costs: Carney
Comments