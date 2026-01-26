Is Carney eyeing a spring snap election? ‘Of course we’re not,’ he says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is not planning on calling a snap election in the spring.

When asked on Monday during an affordability announcement in Ottawa, Carney said, “Well, of course, we’re not. We’re not. We’re focused on results for Canadians.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The question came as Parliament returns after winter break, with Carney noting there are several pieces of government legislation he is focusing on getting passed.

“We still have elements of the Budget Implementation Act, which have not been formally passed by Parliament. That’s that tax cut for 22-million Canadians. That’s the extension of the National School Food Program,” he said.

Carney noted criminal justice system reform legislation is also being held up in committee, and that “we need to move forward on that.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.