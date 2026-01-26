Pizza Pops E. coli recall grows as roughly a dozen products now hit

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s public health agency has expanded a December 2025 recall notice for some Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops products that may be contaminated with E. coli O26.

The latest recall notice covers five flavours of Pizza Pops products in multiple sizes, adding up to roughly a dozen products now covered under the recall.

These are all of the Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops products affected by the recall:

Pizza Pops 3 Cheese, in both 380 g and 2.85 kg size packages, with UPC codes 0 69052 12952 7 and 0 69052 12958 9. These may have a Better If Used By date of June 15, 2026 or June 16, 2026.

Pizza Pops Pepperoni in both 380 g and 2.85 kg size packages, with UPC codes 0 69052 12953 4 and 0 69052 12962 6. These may have a Better If Used By date of June 16, 2026 or June 17, 2026.

Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon in three kg size packages, with UPC code 0 69052 46901 2. These may have a Better If Used By date of June 17, 2026 or June 18, 2026.

Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon in both 380 g and 2.85 kg size packages, 0 69052 12948 0 and 0 69052 12961 9. These may have a Better If Used By date of June 18, 2026 or June 19, 2026.

Pizza Pops 3 Meat in 380 g size packages, with UPC code 0 69052 12955 8. These may have a Better If Used By date of June 19, 2026, June 20, 2026 or June 21, 2026.

Pizza Pops Deluxe in 380g, 760g and 2.85 kg size packages, with UPC codes 0 69052 12966 4, 0 69052 12949 7 and 0 69052 13288 6. These may have a Better If Used By date of June 8, 2026, June 9, 2026, June 14, 2026 or June 15, 2026.

All products that may have been exposed to the bacteria are being removed from store shelves and warehouses across Canada, according to the agency.

If anyone thinks they became sick from consuming the recalled Pizza Pops, the agency says they should contact their health-care provider.

Symptoms of illness caused by consuming products contaminated with E. coli O26 can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, according to the agency. In severe cases, these illnesses may also cause some people have seizures or strokes and carry the risk of permanent kidney damage and even death.

In the latest update posted online from Dec. 24, 2025, the agency said there were 23 reported cases of illness tied to the consumption of the recalled pizza pops products, with five hospitalizations and zero deaths.

Global News has sent a request for information to the Public Health Agency of Canada to ask if there have been any more reported cases of illnesses or hospitalizations connected to the consumption of these products.

A response was not received by publication.

Canadians are being told to check if they have the recalled products, and if they do, they should not be consumed, served, used or distributed. The notice adds that any of the recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says food contaminated with E. coli O26 may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make a person sick if consumed.