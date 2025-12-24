Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

5 people hospitalized in E. coli outbreak linked to Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: 4 people hospitalized after Pillsbury Pizza Pops recalled due to E. Coli concerns'
Health Matters: 4 people hospitalized after Pillsbury Pizza Pops recalled due to E. Coli concerns
WATCH: Health Matters: 5 people hospitalized after Pillsbury Pizza Pops recalled due to E. Coli concerns
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting a fifth hospitalization in an E. coli outbreak linked to recalled Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops.

The federal agency says 23 people got sick with the bacterial illness in seven provinces after eating or handling certain flavours of the frozen snack between early October and late November.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled several pepperoni and bacon Pizza Pops on Sunday due to an E. coli contamination that is under investigation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The outbreak has now reached Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says for every case that is lab confirmed there are an estimated 32 more undetected in the community.

E. coli symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, severe stomach cramps, and watery or bloody diarrhea.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Most people will fully recover after a few days without treatment, but people who are pregnant, under the age of five, over the age of 60, or have weakened immune systems, are at a higher risk of severe illness.

The affected products are Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon, Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon and Pizza Pops FRANK’s RedHot Pepperoni + Bacon, all with best before dates in June 2026.

Link to recall: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-pillsbury-brand-pizza-pops-pepperoni-bacon-recalled-due-e-coli-o26

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices