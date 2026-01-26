SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

William Nylander apologizes for making obscene gesture during Leafs’ broadcast

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 9:29 am
1 min read
William Nylander View image in full screen
Maple Leafs winger William Nylander (88) celebrates his overtime goal against the St. Louis Blues in Toronto on Nov. 18, 2025. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Injured Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward William Nylander has issued an apology for making an obscene hand gesture during Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Nylander, who has missed the last five games due to a groin injury, was sitting in the press box at Scotiabank Arena with other Leafs scratches when they were shown on the broadcast.

While on camera, Nylander smiled as he stuck up his middle finger to it. At the time of the gesture, the Leafs were down in the game, marketed as a “Next Gen Game” for younger fans. The Leafs would go on to lose 4-1.

Nylander issued an apology on his Instagram Sunday — a screenshot of the moment that featured a superimposed emoji over his gesture.

“Only love for Leafs nation,” he wrote.

“Sorry about my moment of frustration today! Didn’t mean to upset anyone. Looking forward to being back on the ice and not in the stands. Love Willy.”

William Nylander
A screenshot taken Monday morning of William Nylander’s Instagram Story shows the Toronto Maple Leafs player apologizing for making an obscene hand gesture during the television broadcast of the team’s game Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche. Screenshot/William Nylander Instagram
The Leafs were scheduled to hold an open practice Monday, but it has since been cancelled due to Sunday’s snowstorm.

The team will be back in action Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres in Toronto.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Eastern.

