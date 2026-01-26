Snow day: Toronto digs itself out of mountains of snow after record snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is digging itself out of mountains of snow on Monday after a massive winter storm on Sunday dumped around 50 centimetres of snow or more in Toronto, depending on how close you are lakeside.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall totals at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday hit 46 centimetres and is the “highest daily total snowfall on record.”

“This brings the January 2026 snowfall total to 88.2 cm which is the snowiest January and snowiest month since records began in 1937,” the weather agency said in a summary released early Monday.

Meanwhile, areas closer to Lake Ontario saw higher accumulations of snow. Snowfall amounts recorded at Billy Bishop Airport recorded 56 centimetres of snow, the summary noted.

Toronto Pearson International Airport cancelled or delayed hundreds of domestic and international flights. Flight-tracking site FlightAware said more than 500 flights were cancelled at the airport Sunday.

It’s a snow day for schools in Toronto which are closed Monday — both the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

As well, other GTA boards such as Peel District School Board, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, York Region District School Board, York Catholic District School Board, Durham District School Board and the Durham Catholic District School Board are all closed to staff and students on Monday.

The City of Toronto activated its “Major Snow Event Response Plan” and declared a Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather Event due to Sunday’s storm. This means parking is prohibited on major snow routes as well as streetcar routes as city crews work to clean up the snow which could take days.

Meanwhile, several TTC subway routes are not in service. This includes the entire Line 6 Finch West:

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between St Clair West and Sheppard West stations due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are on the way.

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are on the way.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Kipling and Islington stations due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running between Kipling and St George.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Woodbine and Kennedy stations due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running between Woodbine and Kennedy.

Line 6 Finch West: No service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running between Finch West and Humber College.

The Ontario Provincial Police said on Monday they were dealing with about 200 collisions and another 150 calls for vehicles stuck in ditches in the past 24 hours across the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area.

“Be prepared for narrow lanes and snow covered shoulders as plows continue to push the snow clear,” the OPP said.

