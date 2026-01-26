Menu

Weather

Heavy snow, extreme cold in store for Atlantic Canada as weather warnings issued

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2026 6:21 am
1 min read
A person stands on the waterfront as sea smoke, or ice fog, forms in Halifax Harbour on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
A person stands on the waterfront as sea smoke, or ice fog, forms in Halifax Harbour on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Heavy snow, extreme cold and gusty winds could make for tricky commutes across much of Atlantic Canada this morning.

Environment Canada says a snowfall warning is in effect for all of Nova Scotia, where some parts of the province can expect up to 35 centimetres to fall.

Intense cold over the weekend led to outages in some areas, prompting Nova Scotia Power to ask customers to conserve energy.

Areas of southern New Brunswick, including the cities of Saint John and Moncton, could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, while Prince Edward Island can expect upwards of 20 centimetres.

The story isn’t any better in Newfoundland and Labrador, where wind chill values could be around -20 C and -42 C.

Much of Newfoundland is expected to see strong winds, with gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour, which could contribute to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

