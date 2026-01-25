Sennecke completes hat trick with OT winner

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – Rookie right-winger Beckett Sennecke completed his first career hat trick with the overtime winner on Sunday to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 decision over the Calgary Flames.

Chris Kreider also scored for Anaheim (28-21-3) as the Ducks extended their winning streak to seven games. Mikael Granlund and Alex Killorn each had two assists.

The Ducks moved to within one point of the second-place Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division. Anaheim holds one game in hand. The Ducks and Oilers will play Monday in Edmonton.

Sennecke’s 16th, 17th and 18th goals moves him into first in rookie scoring. With 41 points, the Toronto native is second behind Montreal’s Ivan Demidov, who has 11 goals and 32 assists for 43 points.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Matt Coronato and Hunter Brzustewicz, with his first NHL goal, also scored for Calgary (21-25-6), which is winless in four (0-2-2).

Lukas Dostal made 33 saves for the win and improved to 19-12-2.

Dustin Wolf, who had 17 stops, falls to 15-21-2.

Calgary entered the game having scored just once in each of its last three games since the trading away of defenceman Rasmus Andersson. However, goals less than two minutes apart by Huberdeau and Brzustewicz gave the home side a 2-0 lead eight minutes into the first period.

Tied 2-2 entering the third period, Coronato broke the deadlock at 4:50, but Kreider tied it up again at 13:08 to force the extra session.

TAKEAWAYS

Ducks: It was tough first period for defenceman Jackson LaCombe, who was playing in his 200th NHL game. Huberdeau’s goal bounced in off his skate and Brzustewicz’s goal came on an attempted cross-ice pass that sharply changed directions and went in off LaCombe’s stick.

Flames: Huberdeau’s ninth goal snapped a 10-game goalless skid. Brzustewicz’s first NHL goal comes in his 18th game of the season. It was the first time in 10 games Calgary has outshot the opposition.

KEY MOMENT

The winning goal came on a 2-on-1 in which Sennecke kept the puck and snapped a shot past Wolf, just inside the post.

KEY STAT

Anaheim’s second seven-game winning streak of the season gives them multiple seven-game winning streaks in a season for the first time since 2014-15, when they also had two.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Flames: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2026.