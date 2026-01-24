Quebec Environment Minister Drainville enters race for CAQ party leadership

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Environment Minister Bernard Drainville moved ahead of his rival Saturday by launching his bid for the leadership of Quebec’s governing Coalition Avenir Québec, saying the party must become the “party of real people.”

The leadership race was triggered after Premier François Legault announced on Jan. 14 that he would step down as CAQ leader and premier once a successor is chosen.

In a video posted on social media, Drainville said the CAQ needs to win back Quebecers’ trust by staying true to what he called its core identity.

“To regain the confidence of Quebecers, we must remain faithful to the CAQ’s DNA: centre-right nationalism rooted in our regions and driven by courage and passion. That’s the third way,” he said.

Drainville has the support of CAQ members Samuel Poulin and Kariane Bourassa, Yannick Gagnon, and Isabelle Lecours.

Bernard Drainville began his political career with the Parti Québécois. He served as minister of democratic institutions and citizen participation under Pauline Marois.

In 2022, he returned to politics and was elected in the riding of Lévis for the Coalition Avenir Québec. He served as education minister and then environment minister.

Economy Minister Christine Fréchette is expected to enter the leadership race Sunday in Trois-Rivières. She already has support from several CAQ cabinet ministers, including Gilles Bélanger, Benoit Charette, Mathieu Lacombe, Kateri Champagne Jourdain and Ian Lafrenière.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced Friday he will not run.

Under the rules unveiled Thursday, leadership candidates must temporarily step aside from cabinet, secure 1,000 party member signatures from at least 75 ridings — including support from 15 members of the national assembly and 100 youth wing members — and pay a non-refundable $30,000 entry fee. Campaign spending is capped at $150,000.

The deadline to enter the race is Feb. 21. The new CAQ leader — and Quebec’s next premier — will be chosen on April 12.