Canada

Parti Québécois rallies around independence at Quebec convention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2026 11:31 am
1 min read
At a key party convention in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., this weekend, the Parti Québécois is rallying supporters around the prospect of Quebec independence. View image in full screen
At a key party convention in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., this weekend, the Parti Québécois is rallying supporters around the prospect of Quebec independence. Christinne Muschi/ CP
At a key party convention in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., this weekend, the Parti Québécois is rallying supporters around the prospect of Quebec independence as the party leads in provincial voting intentions ahead of an October election.

Party members were being told the sovereigntist party sees itself on the cusp of forming the next Quebec government, amid political instability that includes a leadership race within the governing Coalition Avenir Québec following François Legault’s resignation.

The PQ says the convention is focused on adopting the platform of a future government, including a commitment to hold a referendum on sovereignty during a first mandate.

Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is urging discipline and restraint, cautioning members against overconfidence as the campaign approaches.

Delegates are debating more than 300 policy proposals touching on health care, immigration, labour rights and climate policy.

The convention continues through the weekend, with adopted measures expected to shape the party’s platform and signal how a sovereigntist Quebec government would govern.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

