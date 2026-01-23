Victim’s brother testifies as Edmonton Chinatown 2nd-degree murder trial continues

Send this page to someone via email

The first week of a month-long trial has wrapped up. Forty-year-old Justin Bone is accused of second -degree murder in the deaths of two men who were working in Chinatown.

The brother of Ban Phuc Hoang took the stand. Bryan Hoang testified he saw a stranger pacing back and forth in front of his store, and his brother’s electronic shop next door.

Bryan said on May 18th 2022, at around 3 p.m., a customer was in his shop, and her husband was waiting outside in his truck. Bryan said Bone was trying to open the driver’s door, but it was locked. The couple soon drove away.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bone stayed in the area, pacing, and at point looked into the shop. Bryan said he seemed angry.

Bone left the area and Bryan went about his day. He said we went to a family gathering in the evening, and Hoang’s wife phoned Bryan, telling him Hoang never came home. Bryan went to his brother’s electronic store.

Story continues below advertisement

“I discovered something, a horrible thing happened,” Bryan testified.

The paramedic who arrived on scene also testified. John Zorzit told court he arrived at the electronics store around 9 p.m., where he said he saw Hoang motionless and not breathing. He had lots of trauma on his face. Zorzit said the victim’s face was swollen and had small lacerations, and he didn’t have a pulse.

Hoang’s body was discovered several hours after Hung Trang was fatally attacked at a nearby autobody shop. Earlier in the week, court heard from witnesses who said Bone was standing in the bay watching workers. He was told to leave and didn’t. Trang approached him and also told him to leave.

Soon there was a commotion heard coming from the employee bathroom. Witnesses say they first saw Bone, then saw Trang laying on the ground. Trang was taken to hospital, where he died.

There are still several more witnesses court will hear from. Bone’s trial is scheduled to continue into February.