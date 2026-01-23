Menu

Canada

Victim’s brother testifies as Edmonton Chinatown 2nd-degree murder trial continues

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted January 23, 2026 8:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Victim’s brother testifies as Chinatown 2nd-degree murder trial continues'
Victim’s brother testifies as Chinatown 2nd-degree murder trial continues
At the trial for the man accused in a double murder in Edmonton's Chinatown area, the brother of victim Ban Phuc Hoang, who was killed in electronics store, took the stand. Sarah Komadina has more from the Edmonton Law Courts as the first week of the trial for Justin Bone wraps up.
The first week of a month-long trial has wrapped up. Forty-year-old Justin Bone is accused of second -degree murder in the deaths of two men who were working in Chinatown.

The brother of Ban Phuc Hoang took the stand. Bryan Hoang testified he saw a stranger pacing back and forth in front of his store, and his brother’s electronic shop next door.

Bryan said on May 18th 2022, at around 3 p.m., a customer was in his shop, and her husband was waiting outside in his truck. Bryan said Bone was trying to open the driver’s door, but it was locked. The couple soon drove away.

Bone stayed in the area, pacing, and at point looked into the shop. Bryan said he seemed angry.

Bone left the area and Bryan went about his day. He said we went to a family gathering in the evening, and Hoang’s wife phoned Bryan, telling him Hoang never came home. Bryan went to his brother’s electronic store.

“I discovered something, a horrible thing happened,” Bryan testified.

The paramedic who arrived on scene also testified. John Zorzit told court he arrived at the electronics store around 9 p.m., where he said he saw Hoang motionless and not breathing. He had lots of trauma on his face. Zorzit said the victim’s face was swollen and had small lacerations, and he didn’t have a pulse.

Hoang’s body was discovered several hours after Hung Trang was fatally attacked at a nearby autobody shop. Earlier in the week, court heard from witnesses who said Bone was standing in the bay watching workers. He was told to leave and didn’t. Trang approached him and also told him to leave.

Soon there was a commotion heard coming from the employee bathroom. Witnesses say they first saw Bone, then saw Trang laying on the ground. Trang was taken to hospital, where he died.

There are still several more witnesses court will hear from. Bone’s trial is scheduled to continue into February.

