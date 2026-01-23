Westham Island Bridge closed indefinitely as repairs more extensive, TransLink says

Send this page to someone via email

The Westham Island Bridge will now be closed for an indefinite period of time as the damage is more extensive than originally thought.

TransLink, which owns and maintains the bridge that connects Westham Island and Delta, says that earlier this week, a marine vessel hit the bridge.

Now, based on an updated assessment, TransLink says that the original plan for a repair is no longer possible and they still don’t know the full extent of the repairs needed.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“At this time, we do not have a reliable timeline for reopening the bridge to vehicle traffic,” TransLink said in a statement.

“While early estimates suggest repairs could take several weeks, the schedule needs further refinement and will depend on a number of factors — including inspection findings, design requirements, materials availability, and permitting.”

Story continues below advertisement

For residents and businesses that need to access Westham Island, TransLink says that it is working closely with the City of Delta to help get people and vehicles on and off the island, including a shuttle service and additional support for people who may need extra assistance.

“We understand how disruptive and stressful this situation is for the Westham Island community, particularly for residents and businesses who rely on the bridge every day,” TransLink said in a statement.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed that it has deployed investigators to Coquitlam, as that is where the tug and the company that owns the Quadrant Parter, which struck the bridge, is located.