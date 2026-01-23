Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Westham Island Bridge closed indefinitely as repairs more extensive, TransLink says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 23, 2026 3:26 pm
1 min read
The Westham Island Bridge is going to need extensive repairs, TransLink says. View image in full screen
The Westham Island Bridge is going to need extensive repairs, TransLink says. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Westham Island Bridge will now be closed for an indefinite period of time as the damage is more extensive than originally thought.

TransLink, which owns and maintains the bridge that connects Westham Island and Delta, says that earlier this week, a marine vessel hit the bridge.

Now, based on an updated assessment, TransLink says that the original plan for a repair is no longer possible and they still don’t know the full extent of the repairs needed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“At this time, we do not have a reliable timeline for reopening the bridge to vehicle traffic,” TransLink said in a statement.

“While early estimates suggest repairs could take several weeks, the schedule needs further refinement and will depend on a number of factors — including inspection findings, design requirements, materials availability, and permitting.”

Story continues below advertisement

For residents and businesses that need to access Westham Island, TransLink says that it is working closely with the City of Delta to help get people and vehicles on and off the island, including a shuttle service and additional support for people who may need extra assistance.

Trending Now

“We understand how disruptive and stressful this situation is for the Westham Island community, particularly for residents and businesses who rely on the bridge every day,” TransLink said in a statement.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed that it has deployed investigators to Coquitlam, as that is where the tug and the company that owns the Quadrant Parter, which struck the bridge, is located.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices