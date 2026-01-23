School and bus cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

The extreme cold continues to grip southern Manitoba and Winnipeg for another day.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an orange coded cold warning for much of Manitoba, including Winnipeg. A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected, with wind chill values dropping into the minus 40 to minus 45 degree range.
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:
ROAD CLOSURES:
None to report.
SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:
- Seine River School Division
- Southwest Horizon School Division
- Rolling River School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Turtle Mountain School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
BUS CANCELLATIONS:
- Beautiful Plains School Division buses are cancelled
- Brandon School Division buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon. Buses will be running within the city of Brandon. All schools are open.
- Prairie Rose School Division Region B buses are cancelled. Schools are open.
- DSFM: Saint-Lazare, La Source (Shilo), Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), École Pointe-des-Chênes (Sainte-Anne), École Sainte-Agathe, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Réal-Bérard (saint-Pierre Jolys), Lagimodière (Lorette) and Gabrielle-Roy (IDC).
OTHER:
- All WASO programs and transportation is cancelled.
This list will continue to be updated.
