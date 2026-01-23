Menu

Health

New Brunswick government set to deliver final report on mystery brain disease

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2026 6:47 am
1 min read
The Moncton Hospital, part of the Horizon Health Network, is shown in Moncton, N.B., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward. View image in full screen
The Moncton Hospital, part of the Horizon Health Network, is shown in Moncton, N.B., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward. DPi
The New Brunswick government is expected to release its final report today on a mystery brain disease that has baffled experts for years.

Nearly 400 New Brunswick residents – mostly in the Acadian Peninsula and Moncton area – have reported symptoms of what the province has called a “neurological syndrome of unknown cause.”

First reported in 2021, the illness’s symptoms include memory problems, balance issues, behavioural changes, muscle spasms and bursts of intense pain.

In 2022, the health department said experts found no evidence that a cluster of cases existed following an investigation of 48 patients – 46 of them referred by a single neurologist: Dr. Alier Marrero.

The list of patients reporting symptoms later increased to 400, and Premier Susan Holt’s Liberals campaigned during the 2024 provincial election on a promise to reopen the investigation.

A study last year in the journal JAMA Neurology also found no evidence to support claims of a mystery illness, and suggested the media may have played a role in feeding the fears of patients.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Advocate calls for report on mystery New Brunswick brain disease to be retracted'
Health Matters: Advocate calls for report on mystery New Brunswick brain disease to be retracted
© 2026 The Canadian Press

