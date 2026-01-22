Former Regina junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch loses parole appeal

Send this page to someone via email

The Parole Board of Canada’s Appeal Division has dismissed an appeal by former Western Hockey League coach Bernie Lynch, upholding the decision to revoke his parole.

The 71-year-old, who is serving a sentence for sexual assault, argued the revocation was unfair and unreasonable. In a decision dated Jan. 16, the Appeal Division rejected those claims.

Lynch’s parole was revoked in August 2025 after it was suspended for breaching his conditions. The suspension stemmed from Lynch contacting the victim of his 1988 sexual assault by sending a Facebook friend request.

Lynch had, without success, argued that the parole board had been unfair to him.

In January 2024, Lynch was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault, along with receiving a 30-day sentence for assault. Both sentences will run concurrently.

For more than two years, the court heard testimonies from both the complainants and the defence on the charges of sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy in August of 1988.

Lynch was said to have sexually and physically assaulted the teenage boy.

The victim, whose name remains under a publication ban, claimed in court that he was struck in the testicles by Lynch with a ring of keys following a day of hockey camp, which the victim was helping teach.

Lynch worked as an assistant coach for the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats at that time.

The judge found him guilty of both offences.

–with files from Jeanelle Mandes and Victoria Idowu, Global News