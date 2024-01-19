Former junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch sentenced to 3 years in prison

On Friday, Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault. He also received 30 days for one count of assault.

The victim, whose name remains under a publication ban, claimed in court that he was struck in the testicles by Lynch with a ring of keys, following a day of hockey camp, which the victim was helping teach.

The former junior hockey coach was arrested in May of 2021 after he turned himself in authorities to Alberta. He was transported to Regina, where the police service had a warrant out for his arrest.

Lynch spent at least 15 years coaching various teams in Saskatchewan, including minor hockey teams in the 1990s.

– with files from Moosa Imran