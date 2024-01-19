Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch sentenced to 3 years in prison

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 11:42 am
On Friday, Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty on one count of sexual assault and an addition count of assault. View image in full screen
On Friday, Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty on one count of sexual assault and an addition count of assault. Dave Persons/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Friday, Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault. He also received 30 days for one count of assault.

On Jan. 19, 2024, Lynch appeared at the Court of King’s Bench stemming the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy in August of 1988.

The victim, whose name remains under a publication ban, claimed in court that he was struck in the testicles by Lynch with a ring of keys, following a day of hockey camp, which the victim was helping teach.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The former junior hockey coach was arrested in May of 2021 after he turned himself in authorities to Alberta. He was transported to Regina, where the police service had a warrant out for his arrest.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Lynch spent at least 15 years coaching various teams in Saskatchewan, including minor hockey teams in the 1990s.

Sentencing arguments will begin on Jan. 5, 2024.

– with files from Moosa Imran

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices