Calgary bobsled athlete receives international honour: ‘It’s about representation’

It’s an international honour for a Calgary-grown bobsled athlete.
Eden Wilson is being inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Metis, biracial brake woman has been competing on the Canada Bobsleigh Team for about six years now.
She also works full-time at KidSport, trying to reduce barriers and increase representation in sport.
