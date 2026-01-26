Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary bobsled athlete receives international honour: ‘It’s about representation’

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s about representation’: Calgary bobsled athlete receives international honour'
‘It’s about representation’: Calgary bobsled athlete receives international honour
Bobsledding is an unconventional sport for just about any athlete, but Eden Wilson is carving out a path few Indigenous athletes have had the opportunity to experience. As Sarah Offin reports, the Calgary athlete is receiving international honours for her efforts to inspire the next generation of bobsledders.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s an international honour for a Calgary-grown bobsled athlete.

Eden Wilson is being inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Metis, biracial brake woman has been competing on the Canada Bobsleigh Team for about six years now.

Trending Now

She also works full-time at KidSport, trying to reduce barriers and increase representation in sport.

Watch the video above for more details.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices