Entertainment

‘Heated Rivalry’ stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2026 5:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Gay hockey players aren’t new’: Matt Kenny says NHL should embrace popularity of ‘Heated Rivalry’'
‘Gay hockey players aren’t new’: Matt Kenny says NHL should embrace popularity of ‘Heated Rivalry’
RELATED: 'Gay hockey players aren't new': Matt Kenny says NHL should embrace popularity of 'Heated Rivalry'
The stars of the popular Canadian hockey drama “Heated Rivalry” are headed to the Olympics.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie will be among the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame for the Milan Cortina Games in February.

Williams plays Shane Hollander and Storrie plays Ilya Rozanov in the Crave-produced show. Williams is from Kelowna, B.C., and Storrie is American.

Hollander and Rozanov are two of the best hockey players in the world and rivals on the ice who struggle to contain their feelings for each other off it.

Click to play video: '‘Heated Rivalry’ sparks conversation on identity, inclusion in sports'
‘Heated Rivalry’ sparks conversation on identity, inclusion in sports

“​​Heated Rivalry” will start airing in Italy on Feb. 1 on HBO Max, which is also one of the official Olympic rights holders for the Milan Cortina Games. Viewers in Canada can continue to watch it on Crave.

There are 16 more days left in the torch’s journey to the Olympic opening ceremony on Feb. 6.

“Heated Rivalry” has already been renewed for a second season after its runaway success on streaming platforms in Canada and the United States.

The six-episode series is based on a gay hockey romance series called “Game Changers” by Rachel Reid. The screen adaptation was written by Jacob Tierney for Crave.

Tierney is the co-writer, director, and executive producer of the sitcom “Letterkenny” and an executive producer and director on the hockey comedy “Shoresy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Which Canadian city can claim ‘Heated Rivalry’ star Conner Storrie?'
Which Canadian city can claim ‘Heated Rivalry’ star Conner Storrie?
© 2026 The Canadian Press

