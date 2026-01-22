Police release new composite sketch of Alberta girl missing since 1983

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have released a new age-progression sketch from a historical missing child case involving an Alberta girl who disappeared more than four decades ago.

Police said six-year-old Tania Murrell was last seen walking home for lunch from Grovenor Elementary School on Jan. 20, 1983.

When she did not arrive home, her family and friends reported her missing.

After 43 years, police said her disappearance remains unsolved and have released a composite sketch of what Murrell may look today — at the age of 49 — in hopes it may help solve the case.

Police said the composite was created using photographs, known physical characteristics, modern forensic techniques and direct consultation with family.

At the time she disappeared, police said Murrell was wearing a blue and white winter coat, green corduroy pants, a black Harley Davidson T-shirt and brown boots. She has a noticeable birthmark on her forehead at her right temple.

“We’re hoping this will jog someone’s memory,” Det. Melanie Grace said. “Maybe there is someone out there who remembers a detail from the time of her disappearance or from someone who believes they recognize the person depicted in the sketches. Even small details can be critical in advancing an investigation.”

Police noted that since Murrell’s disappearance, it has become one of Edmonton’s “most heartbreaking unsolved cases” and is the only outstanding missing child case for the police force.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police.