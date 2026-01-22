Marineland now seeking permits to ship remaining belugas to U.S.: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Marineland has presented a plan to the federal government to ship the last remaining captive whales and dolphins in Canada to several institutions in the United States, The Canadian Press has learned.

But the theme park also gave Ottawa an imminent deadline to issue export permits or it will proceed with its backup plan to kill 30 belugas and four dolphins, said several sources with Marineland who added that a euthanasia plan for the animals has been prepared.

The sources were granted anonymity because they are not allowed to speak publicly about the ongoing situation at the shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont., attraction.

Marineland confirmed in a statement to The Canadian Press that it presented “a definitive and urgent rescue solution for the whales” directly to Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson on Wednesday, but it did not provide details.

“This mission now hinges entirely on the minister’s immediate authorization,” the statement said. “During the briefing, the minister expressed her clear support for a solution and is fully apprised of the critical, narrow window available to ensure the safe transfer of these animals to their new homes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marineland said Thompson did not raise questions about the plan and said her office pledged to work quickly to evaluate the export permit applications.

1:50 Ontario tells federal government to approve Marineland whale transfer to China, Nova Scotia

“We now look to her to fulfil her commitment to immediate action; the survival of these whales depends solely on the swift issuance of these permits,” it said.

Thompson’s office confirmed Wednesday’s meeting with Marineland.

“During the meeting, the minister was presented with new export permits,” her office said in a statement. “The minister will review them expeditiously.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Marineland closed its doors to the public in the late summer of 2024 as it tried to sell the swath of land it sits on near Horseshoe Falls. Its vast menagerie remains, including the belugas and dolphins, several seals and sea lions, bears and deer.

Story continues below advertisement

The sources say Marineland has a deal to send the whales and dolphins to four different institutions in the United States: SeaWorld, Georgia Aquarium, Shedd Aquarium and Mystic Aquarium. Veterinarians from all four institutions were at Marineland last week checking on the belugas and dolphins, the sources say.

They also say a deal is now in place to sell the land and use it for residential housing and commercial businesses — with the condition that the animals must be gone in order for the deal to go through.

Twenty whales — one killer whale and 19 belugas — have died at Marineland since 2019, according to an ongoing tally created by The Canadian Press based on internal records and official statements.

In the fall, Marineland sought to move all of its belugas to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, an aquarium in China.

0:50 Fired Marineland beluga trainer speaks out on dangerous conditions for animals at park

But Thompson denied Marineland’s request and said she would not subject the whales to a future performing in captivity, which is consistent with a federal law passed in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

That law, known as the Free Willy bill, banned whale and dolphin captivity with a limited exemption for scientific research. The law did not apply to Marineland’s existing complement of marine mammals, as they were grandfathered in.

The law also forbade breeding, which forced Marineland to split up its male and female belugas, banned performances and made it illegal to import or export marine mammals, though there is an exception carved out for the minister to export the animals if it is in their best interest.

But Thompson said it was not in the best interest of Marineland whales at the time.

In response, Marineland said it was quickly running out of money and asked for immediate operating funding from the federal government until it could figure out a new plan.

It gave the government four days to respond, saying it would otherwise begin euthanizing its belugas. The threat landed like a bomb and sparked an international controversy. Thompson didn’t blink and the deadline came and went.

The situation became a political hot potato when Ontario Premier Doug Ford blamed the federal government for the mess, while Ottawa said Ontario, which is responsible for the welfare of animals, should help.

All 30 belugas are still alive, though two male belugas have been receiving medical treatment on and off for several months, the sources say.

Story continues below advertisement

In mid-October, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an industry group in the United States, along with its Canadian counterpart, pledged to help.

“We are committed to exploring alternatives to rescue these animals and that the discussion of euthanasia is unnecessary and unjustified, as long as the health of the belugas allows for rescue and transport,” the association said in a statement at the time.

The sources have described Marineland’s new plan to move its belugas to a handful of American marine parks as a “rescue operation.”

That means Marineland will split up its whales, though it intends to keep family units together. In some cases, the move may mean reuniting males and females of the same family who had been separated to comply with Canada’s no-breeding law.

The federal government approved a smaller-scale move of Marineland animals in 2021, when the park sold five belugas to Mystic Aquarium and flew them to Connecticut in May of that year. Two belugas died within a year of moving and the third died within two years. Mystic has said the deaths were due to pre-existing conditions.