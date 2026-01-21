Report finds Saskatoon is the best city to raise a family — and residents agree

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon is home sweet home to many families, according to a report by Tangerine.

The direct banking company found Saskatoon is the best city in Canada to raise a family with a low cost of living and public safety investments.

Residents who spoke to Global News agreed that the city is a great place to raise children with lots of schools, recreational activities, and a lower population when compared to other Canadian cities.

Although the city has done great work to be named the best in the country to raise a family, some say Saskatoon still has some areas to improve, like housing.

Watch above for more on why residents think Saskatoon is so family-friendly.