Man acquitted in 1984 slaying of Winnipeg teen facing charges in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The man convicted and then acquitted in the murder of a Winnipeg teenager 41 years ago is facing new charges in British Columbia.

Earlier this month, authorities in Vancouver charged Mark Edward Grant with unlawful confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Grant was previously charged and convicted of second-degree murder for the slaying of 13-year-old Candace Derkson, who disappeared on her way home from school in the fall of 1984.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Her body was later found in a supply shed near her home.

Decades after her death, Grant’s conviction was overturned by the Manitoba Court of Appeal, which ruled the trial judge erred in not allowing the defence to present evidence that pointed to another killer.

Grant was acquitted of Derkson’s murder in 2017 during a judge-only trial.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody in Vancouver. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.